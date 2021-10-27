NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots desperately needed a victory this past Sunday, and Mac Jones did his part to help New England get back in the win column.

The rookie quarterback threw for over 300 yards for the first time in his young career, as the Patriots flattened the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Jones in Week 7 also tacked on two more touchdown passes to his season total and halted his streak of games with an interception at four.

In wake of his very solid performance against the Jets, Jones sits at No. 6 on Jeff Legwold’s rookie power ranking as we inch closer to the halfway mark of the 2021 season.

“Jones has faced the highest degree of difficulty among the top 10 and showed the resolve to bounce back from his three-interception day in Week 3 against the Saints for seven touchdown passes and three interceptions over the next four games,” Legwold wrote for ESPN.com. “He also got his first career 300-yard game in a blowout win over the Jets this past weekend. The game tape shows a little more progress each week in protecting himself in the pocket — especially against the unnecessary sack — and taking care of the ball.”

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver JaMarr Chase, who currently has the best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, owns the top spot on Legwold’s list. Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II and Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah round out the top five, respectively.

One spot behind Jones is Asante Samuel Jr, who was taken 47th overall in this year’s draft. The young cornerback and the rest of the Bolts defense will try to make life difficult for Jones on Sunday when the Patriots visit the Chargers.