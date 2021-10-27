Why Jabari Parker ‘Just Knew’ He Wanted To Re-Sign With Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics shocked many when they waived Jabari Parker shortly before the start of the season. But he wasn’t away for long, as he rejoined the team on a new deal just days later.

Parker, the No. 2 overall pick in 2014, apparently didn’t explore other opportunities in that time, as his mission was to return to the Celtics.

“I just knew (Boston) was the right place to be. I knew that,” he told Brian Robb of MassLive.com prior to Wednesday’s game. “This is a winning team and iron sharpens iron, so if anything, I’m going to get better here playing against the guys every day, being around true competitors and obviously get a chance for me to learn. So this is just a great situation just because I’m just grateful for it and I’m counting my blessings.”

According to Robb, Parker’s new deal is a non-guaranteed contract. He previously had a $1.1 million guarantee if he made the Opening Night roster, which almost seemed like a lock given his strong play after he was acquired by the Celtics in April.

He did not play in the team’s first three games of the season (coach’s decision), but finally saw the floor against the Charlotte Hornets in Monday’s overtime victory. He logged 13 points with five rebounds in 17 minutes.

For now, Parker is deep on the Celtics depth chart when it comes to a loaded frontcourt headed by Jayson Tatum and Al Horford. But to him, there’s no better place to continue his Celtics journey.