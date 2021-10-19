NBA Rumors: Celtics Re-Sign Jabari Parker On New Deal

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics really made it seem like Jabari Parker was going to make the team before they surprised many by waiving him.

But it looks like he isn’t going anywhere after all.

“Jabari Parker has agreed on a new deal to re-sign with the Boston Celtics,” reported The Athletic’s Shams Charania on Tuesday. “Parker cleared waivers at 5 p.m. ET.”

The Celtics cut Parker on Sunday, presumable to give themselves flexibility to claim someone off waivers after teams around the league finalized their rosters.

Parker’s previous deal with Boston had a $1.1 million guarantee if he was on the roster for Opening Night. The new deal hasn’t been announced, but you can imagine a revised deal will save Boston some money.

The 26-year-old and former No. 2 overall draft pick is entering his eighth season in the NBA, with his career split between six teams. With Parker, the Celtics roster reportedly is now complete after filling the final two-way spot Monday with Brodric Thomas.