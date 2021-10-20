Why Julian Edelman Felt Need To ‘Vent’ About Patriots After Cowboys Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

Julian Edelman doesn’t like what he’s seen this season from the Patriots.

The former New England receiver was critical of his old team during Tuesday’s episode of “Inside the NFL.” The Patriots, of course, suffered a heartbreaking, 35-29 overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

“The Patriots just aren’t the Patriots right now, and it hurts me to say this. They are not the Patriots,” Edelman said. “We are so used to seeing the last 20 years — and I know there’s different players, and this, that, but there’s still a group of guys in there that know how they should play. They need to start playing mistake-free football.

“They’ve had a handful of plays this year where they if they would have went their way, if they would have taken care of the football, if they didn’t get two blocked punts — hasn’t been done since ’93 in New England — if they would have not thrown an interception, if the linemen didn’t let the quarterback have guys running at him free. …. I’m a little venting right now.”

Edelman added: “There needs to be some accountability in those rooms.”

Take a look:

The 2-4 Patriots now face an uphill climb to the NFL playoffs. Given the upcoming schedule, the odds certainly are against New England returning to the postseason.