Before the New England Patriots hosted the Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this month, team owner Robert Kraft lamented that that marquee matchup had to come so early in the season.

Even during the Brady era, it typically took the Patriots a few months to round into form — for the players to develop ideal chemistry and the coaches to determine how all of their pieces best fit together. New England’s wave of offseason additions — including a new rookie quarterback — only exacerbated that annual process.

“In some ways, it would be great if this game was happening 10, 12 games into the season when the new players have really matured and we have the chemistry,” Kraft said on ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown.” “The team’s still evolving and developing.”

Two weeks later, that statement still rings true.

The 2021 Patriots do not look like a finished product. They’ve shown positive signs in all three phases — from Mac Jones’ play behind center to Matt Judon’s historic sack pace to Nick Folk’s near-perfect performance on field goals — but have just as many flaws.

Their defense looks elite on some drives and porous on others. Their cornerback depth is paper-thin. They’re turning the ball over far too frequently. They’ve struggled to score in the first quarter and in the red zone — and overall, for that matter, ranking 26th in points per game.

“Around here, we’ve always taken October and November to see what you have as a team, a defense, an offense,” cornerback Jonathan Jones said Wednesday. “You’ve got the trade deadline still ahead of you, so you’re still building as a team. And this defense, we have a lot of guys — we have what we need in the room, obviously — but we’re still building. You want to build that consistency.”