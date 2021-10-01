Why Tom Brady Presents Similar Dilemma As LeBron James For Bettors

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady and LeBron James are prominent figures in the sports betting world, as they both bring interesting player props and polarizing wagers to each game in which they play.

For passionate sports bettors, it’s always fascinating to see which teams and/or players generate a large handle, and these two superstars bring that to the table.

“(Brady) brings out the dollars, whether you bet on him or against him,” NESN betting expert Sam Panayotovich said Tuesday on “The Spread,” NESN’s football picks podcast. “He’s very polarizing in the gambling community, very similar to LeBron (James).”

Panayotovich shared his Brady insight while discussing possible wagers for Sunday night’s Patriots vs. Buccaneers matchup, which will mark the Tampa Bay quarterback’s first-ever game against New England.

“Whether you bet on or bet against, you bet, because you’re passionate either way,” Panayotovich said, “And I think that’s a fair comparison as far as dollars wagered. They both bring in handle.”

James’ legendary status in the NBA is undeniable, but it certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed in the betting world, either. He’s been noted as one of the NBA’s most valuable players when it comes to the point spread.

Brady, meanwhile, has been a strong bet over the years in the NFL, first with the Patriots and then with the Bucs. Not only does he have a ton of straight-up wins on his résumé. He also is solid at covering the spread.