The Boston Bruins are back on track thanks to a much-needed win over the New Jersey Devils, but now they’ll be tested by their fiercet foe.

TD Garden will play host to the second leg of a back-to-back for both teams as the Bruins take on the Montreal Canadiens. The Habs lost Saturday, falling 3-2 to the Detroit Red Wings in overtime.

The Bruins will put Oskar Steen into the lineup for Sunday’s game after healthy scratching him Saturday following his call-up from Providence. Steen has received a few looks in the NHL, but since getting sent down earlier this season he’s carved up the AHL, scoring 10 points (five goals, five assists) in his last six games.

Steen will take over for Curtis Lazar, who Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said is dealing with an injury. Jake DeBrusk spent some time on the fourth line against New Jersey, and he is expected to start there against the Canadiens, with Tomas Nosek pivoting him and Steen.

Craig Smith remains out, so the Bruins will roll with Anton Blidh and Karson Kuhlman on the third line wings.

Jakub Zboril stays in on the third defensive pairing over Mike Reilly, who will be a healthy scratch for the second game in a row.

Jeremy Swayman will be in net for the Bruins. He’ll likely be opposed by Sam Montembeault.