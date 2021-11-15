Better Days Ahead: Why Writer Names Bruins ‘Most Likely To Improve’

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s not hard to believe things are looking up for the Boston Bruins.

ESPN’s Kristen Shilton on Monday named the Bruins the NHL team “most likely to improve” as the 2021-22 season unfolds. The Bruins’ lackluster opening weeks of the campaign raised angst over their prospects for success, but a recent uptick in results, including back-to-back wins over the New Jersey Devils and Montreal Canadiens over the weekend, suggest Boston is starting to play good hockey consistently.

“It’s odd to see Boston midway down the Atlantic Division standings,” Shilton wrote. “Not terrible. Not great. And I’m not convinced it will last.

“The Bruins are a perennial contender that’s navigated key early-season injuries and the inevitable regression of aging stars. Tuukka Rask has been out with a hip issue. Newcomer Nick Foligno is just getting back from injury and finding his legs. Patrice Bergeron took some time to get going. David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall combined for only six goals in the Bruins’ first nine games. But there’s a good foundation in Boston, and a good coach in Bruce Cassidy to help this group figure it out.”

Boston’s comeback win over Montreal on Sunday was particularly encouraging because secondary scorers powered the Bruins offense, relieving the top line of the burden of firing the team to victory.

If secondary scorers continue to shine, and players returning from injury continue to boost competition within the squad, the Bruins likely will maintain their string of positive results and continue climbing the standings at least through the end of the month.