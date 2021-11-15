How Bill Belichick Felt About Cam Newton’s Eventful Panthers Return

NESN Logo Sign In

Regardless of how things played out for Cam Newton at the end of his Patriots career, it’s clear he still has a big fan in New England head coach Bill Belichick.

Newton, who was released by the Patriots in August and signed with the Panthers on Thursday, had an eventful return for Carolina on Sunday. The veteran quarterback recorded two touchdowns — one on the ground and one through the air — while touching the ball seven times. The Panthers, a week removed from an embarrassing loss to the Patriots, earned a 34-10 win over the shorthanded Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

During his Monday morning “The Greg Hill Show” appearance, Belichick was asked whether he’s happy to see Newton back in the NFL.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Belichick said, as transcribed by WEEI’s Ryan Hannable. “It was great when they signed him. Sounds like he had a great day yesterday. Always happy for Cam. Appreciate everything he did. He was a wonderful guy to coach and be around.”

Carolina head coach Matt Rhule indicated Newton could start this Sunday against the Washington Football team.

As for the Patriots, they dominated the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, rolling to a 45-7 victory. New England now must prepare for a “Thursday Night Football” matchup in Atlanta against the Falcons.