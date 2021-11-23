Bill Russell Shouts Out Jayson Tatum Amid Celtics Star’s Hot Stretch

NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum is on a nice little run right now, and one of the greatest Boston Celtics of all time has taken notice.

Tatum has posted at least 30 points and six rebounds in each of his last four games, a stretch in which Boston has gone 3-1.

The 23-year-old posted exactly that, 30 points with six rebounds, in a convincing 108-90 win over the lowly Houston Rockets on Monday. Bill Russell, who at 87 still is an active Twitter user, tweeted out some of Tatum’s stats afterward and saluted the young Celtics star.

Tatum saw it, leading to an exchange between the duo.

Appreciate you ? living legend! https://t.co/YoSQvwhYKs — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) November 23, 2021

The Celtics stumbled out of the gate, and at 10-8 are in a share of sixth place in the Eastern Conference. However, Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams both are back from injuries, and it’s clear Tatum is heating up, so perhaps this finally is the start of good things for Boston.