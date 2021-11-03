Bradley Beal’s Twitter ‘Like’ Probably Won’t Sit Well With Celtics Fans

NESN Logo Sign In

What if Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal really do fulfill their apparent desire to team up in the NBA — only with the Washington Wizards rather than the Boston Celtics?

The Celtics long have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Beal, should the Wizards ultimately trade the three-time All-Star, who grew up with Tatum in the St. Louis area. But perhaps we shouldn’t write off the alternative of Tatum someday taking his talents to the nation’s capital.

OK, maybe it’s farfetched. But a recent Twitter “like” from Beal suggests he could be open to the idea.

A Twitter user @JakeManUP on Tuesday tagged Beal, Tatum and Washington guard Spencer Dinwiddie in a tweet that featured a photo of Tatum edited into a Wizards jersey.

The tweet read: “Boston fans want the team to trade Tatum??? Send him to Washington! What y’all think of my jersey swap?!”

Of course, we’re dealing with nothing more than social media hijinks — you’d be hard-pressed to find many Boston fans who want the Celtics to trade Tatum — but the tweet evidently caught Beal’s eye. He gave it a “like,” as you can see from the screenshot below.

Obviously, this would be much more noteworthy if Tatum, not Beal, “liked” the tweet, for that seemingly would indicate the former is open to leaving Boston to unite with his buddy. But it’s still interesting to see Beal “like” the tweet, because it’s long been assumed the two would join forces in Boston if they ever became NBA teammates. This adds another wrinkle to the conversation, if nothing else.