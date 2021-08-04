Bradley Beal (And His Wife) Vague Tweeting Has Celtics Fans Dreaming

NESN Logo Sign In

Just like that, the Bradley Beal-Celtics speculation is back.

For months the star guard has been floated as a potential Boston trade target, largely due to his relationship with fellow St. Louis native Jayson Tatum. However, following Washington’s trading of Russell Westbrook last week, multiple reports indicated Beal remained committed to the Wizards and was not interested in forcing a trade.

Enter: Wednesday.

It all started when a Twitter user noticed Beal’s wife, Kamiah, liked this tweet:

Most recent like by Brad Beals wife ? pic.twitter.com/BsJS0VFLSk — Matt ?? Ime Udoka stan (@TatumMVPszn) August 4, 2021

Then came this tweet from Beal himself:

? — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) August 4, 2021

And then this one from Kamiah: