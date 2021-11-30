Bruins Place Head Coach Bruce Cassidy In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins already will be down Brad Marchand and Anton Blidh on Tuesday, and they’ll now be without their coach.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy was placed in the COVID-19 protocols ahead of the Bruins’ game against the Detroit Red Wings, the team announced.

Cassidy was not on the ice during morning skate at Warrior Ice Arena, and minutes after the session began the team announced the coach landed on the COVID-19 list. It’s unclear whether he popped a positive test or if he was a close contact.

As of now, Cassidy is the only player or coach on the COVID-19 list. Elsewhere around the league, the New York Islanders and Ottawa Senators already have had games postponed this season due to COVID-19 outbreaks.