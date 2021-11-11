Davante Adams Jokes About Odell Beckham Jr. Joining Packers

NESN Logo Sign In

For several teams rumored to be interested in Odell Beckham Jr., the three-time Pro Bowl selection immediately would become their No. 1 wide receiver if signed.

That would not be the case if OBJ took his talents to Green Bay.

The Packers boast one of the best wideouts in all of football in Davante Adams, who on Wednesday admitted his hopes are “pretty high” about teaming up with Beckham. Perhaps that’s because Green Bay reportedly is one of the three teams OBJ is “honing in” on.

Adams is confident the Packers can provide Beckham with a better opportunity to succeed than the Cleveland Browns did. Of course, that’s not exactly a high bar to clear.

“Obviously it’s been a different situation with him over the past few years, but everybody knows what he’s still about, so I don’t think there’s a whole lot of doubt as far as what he can do,” Adams told reporters. per The Athletic. “It will be different, I’m sure, but I’m pretty secure in what I bring to this offense and to this team. And I know what his mindset is based off what he just came from, he’d be happy to deal with whatever at this point. I mean, he had one catch, like 6 yards in his last game, so I can guarantee you we can get him more than that over here. As long as he’s good with two catches, 12 yards, we should be straight.”

Should the Packers land OBJ, some might view Aaron Rodgers and Co. as the favorite to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVI.