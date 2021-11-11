NESN Logo Sign In

It goes without saying that winning a championship is a team effort, but without hearing what goes on behind the scenes, it’s difficult to appreciate how much teamwork went into Kyle Larson’s first NASCAR Cup Series title.

From crew chief Cliff Daniels to the pit crew to the spotter and beyond, the Hendrick Motorsports team gave Larson the No. 5 Chevrolet necessary to take home the cup at Phoenix Raceway. It culminated in a cool moment that fans wouldn’t be aware of if they only listened to the TV or radio broadcast.

With fellow HMS driver and championship contender Martin Truex Jr. bearing down on him late in the race, Larson’s crew informed him that the 2017 champ was closing fast. Undaunted, Larson calmly responded: “I got him.”

The ups and downs of the winner-take-all race, not only for Larson but for every driver, were revealed in FOX’s weekly “Radioactive” feature.

It’s been an eventful 20 months for Larson, who was suspended by NASCAR and fired by Chip Ganassi Racing after he shouted a racial slur during a sanctioned simulated race in April 2020. Since then, Larson has been an active advocate for inclusiveness in motorsports.

While some might question his sincerity in those efforts, there’s no question he’s one of the most talented wheelmen the sport has seen in years, and with a cup now on his mantel, Larson has tangible proof he’s landed back on his feet.