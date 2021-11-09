David Pastrnak Breaks Out His Best Plaid Look Before Bruins-Senators

Pasta has three goals and three assists so far this season

by

David Pastrnak dressed for success ahead of the Boston Bruins’ matchup with the Ottawa Senators.

Pastrnak pulled in TD Garden rocking a smooth plaid jacket to go along with one of his patented hats to complete the look.

Hopefully the stylish look will help jumpstart the right winger’s offensive attack. After four straight scoreless outings, Pasta got back onto the scoresheet with his third goal of the season in Boston’s 5-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Through nine games this season the 25-year-old has three goals along with three assists for Boston.

