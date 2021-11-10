Derek Forbort Helps Out Bruins With Goal In Win Against Senators

NESN Logo Sign In

Derek Forbort found the back of the net for the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

Tied 1-1 with the Ottawa Senators, the defenseman moved in down the boards and took a wrist shot on goalie Matt Murray, beating him on his left side to take the lead for the team.

The 29-year-old’s goal gave Boston its first lead Tuesday and after allowing a goal soon after it would eventually complete the comeback with a 3-2 win over Ottawa at TD Garden..

For more on Forbort’s outing, check out the “Best Comeback” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.