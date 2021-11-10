NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins turned a one-goal deficit into a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday at TD Garden, and it all was due to a three-goal outburst in the second period.

There certainly was a marked difference in the urgency of the team entering the second 20 minutes. After the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy — who earned his 200th win with the Bruins organization — relayed what went down in the locker room in between the frames.

“Just talking a bit about how we need to play every night in this league to win,” he said. “Doesn’t matter who we’re playing. Typically our starts have been good. That hasn’t been the issue. It’s more the second period, so today it was the reverse.

“We got going after that, brought some emotion … It’s maintaining that level.”

The Bruins outshot the Senators 14-11 in the opening period but had nothing to show for it, as the Senators went ahead on an early goal in the second from Massachusetts native Zach Sanford — whose last goal at TD Garden came in Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final. By the end of the night, that turned into a 36-27 advantage for Boston.

Patrice Bergeron, who again was the hero by scoring the eventual winner late in the second period — after goals from Brad Marchand and Derek Forbort — noted that the Bruins were lacking energy in the first frame.

“We weren’t as ready for it from the drop of the puck,” he said. “But I thought after that we got going and we played to our strength. Obviously, we’ve got to make sure we play for 60 (minutes) and that’s something that we really have to go back to and talk about.”