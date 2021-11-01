Did Joey Bosa Just Take Shot At Chargers After Loss Against Patriots?

NESN Logo Sign In

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick acknowledged the type of game-changing defender that Joey Bosa is leading up to New England’s Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Bosa, though, was largely ineffective against the Patriots as New England left SoFi Stadium with a signature win over the host Chargers.

Rather unsurprisingly, Bosa wasn’t happy with how the game played out. But what was surprising was the way he expressed that Monday. It certainly seemed like Bosa took a verbal jab at the Chargers, and perhaps most notably the coaching staff, with his day-after comments on the game plan and lack of adjustments.

“For some reason, we didn’t kinda move on to some plans that we had,” Bosa said, according to Los Angeles Times’ Jeff Miller.

The Pro Bowl defensive end, as Miller explained, said he thought the Chargers could have moved him inside, which was something Bosa said LA had discussed. Bosa believes it would have helped put more pressure on Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

Bosa further noted how the Patriots chipped a lot on the ends, something he said the Chargers expected.

Bosa said the Pats chipped a ton on both ends, something he said the #Chargers anticipated. He has had some success rushing inside the little bit that the team has done it this season. https://t.co/1drTYrZ8tt — Jeff Miller (@JeffMillerLAT) November 1, 2021

Moving Bosa inside also would have got him matchups with the Patriots’ interior offensive line, and allowed him to avoid New England offensive tackle Michael Onwenu. Bosa had just one hurry while rushing on Onwenu, which he did the majority of the game, as noted by CLNS Media’s Evan Lazar. And Onwenu had help from others like running back Brandon Bolden, specifically.