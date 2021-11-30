NESN Logo Sign In

In his post-football life, Drew Bledsoe works closely with Josh McDaniels.

No, not that Josh McDaniels.

The former New England Patriots quarterback now owns the renowned Doubleback Winery in his native Walla Walla, Wash., and his partner in that venture shares a name with the Patriots’ current offensive coordinator.

Bledsoe’s McDaniels is Doubleback’s CEO and director of winemaking, and he’s a big deal in the wine industry, being hailed as a “Game Changer of Washington Wine” by Wine Enthusiast. He also earned a spot on that publication’s “40 Under 40 Tastemakers” list in 2020.

That coincidence led to a comical exchange this past Sunday when Bledsoe visited Gillette Stadium to watch his former team defeat the Tennessee Titans 36-13. Down on the field for pregame warmups, Bledsoe greeted a number of Patriots players and coaches, including McDaniels.

“What’s up, the other Josh?” Bledsoe said as he hugged New England’s OC, as captured in a team-produced “Sights & Sounds” video.

“Good to see you, big guy,” McDaniels replied.