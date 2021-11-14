Five Thoughts On Mac Jones’ Performance In Patriots’ Rout Of Browns

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Was Mac Jones hitting a rookie wall of sorts? That was a valid question after the New England Patriots rookie was less than stellar in victories over the Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers.

Jones was fine in those games, performing well enough for the Patriots to win with their now-established formula of swarming defense and a punishing run game. But periodic miscues, like his frequent overthrows in LA and his two turnovers against Carolina, prevented him from delivering the types of all-around promising performances he had earlier in the season.

Well, Jones put those concerns to bed Sunday.

Though the Patriots received another dominant showing from their defense and superb play from rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson, Jones also came through with arguably the best outing of his NFL career to date as New England steamrolled the Cleveland Browns 45-7 at Gillette Stadium.

Here are five thoughts on Jones’ big day:

— Before being lifted for backup Brian Hoyer with 8:05 left in the fourth quarter, Jones completed 19 of 23 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. His 82.6% completion rate and 142.1 passer rating both were career bests by wide margins.

Before Sunday, Jones’ high-water marks in those categories were 77.5% (against Tampa Bay in Week 4) and 118.9 (against Dallas in Week 6), respectively.