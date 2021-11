NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins now are 6-1 at TD Garden.

Charlie McAvoy and Charlie Coyle led the Bruins offense, each scoring twice in Boston’s 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Rookie goaltender Jeremy Swayman extended his home record at TD Garden to 8-0 after making 27 saves in Sunday’s victory.

The Bruins’ next game is against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.