How Patriots Won Sunday Without Playing As AFC Playoff Race Tightens

The New England Patriots won their seventh game of the season last Thursday, shutting out the Atlanta Falcons 25-0.

Then they scored two more victories while sitting on their couches.

As the 7-4 Patriots enjoyed their weekend off, they watched as two of their primary AFC competitors suffered embarrassing losses Sunday.

The division rival Buffalo Bills were routed by the Indianapolis Colts at home, surrendering 185 rushing yards and five total touchdowns to Jonathan Taylor in a 41-15 laugher. Down in Nashville, the AFC-leading Tennessee Titans lost 22-13 to a Houston Texans team that had been riding an eight-game losing skid.

Those results allowed the red-hot Patriots — now owners of the NFL’s longest active win streak at five games — to surge up the conference standings.

Eleven weeks in, New England has sole possession of first place in the AFC East for the first time since 2019. The 6-4 Bills sit a half-game back, with two season-shaping matchups between these two familiar foes still to come.

With Tennessee losing for the first time since Oct. 3, the Patriots — who sat at 1-3 after four weeks and 2-4 after six — have climbed to within one game of the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They currently sit in third place and can take over the top spot with a win over the Titans next Sunday and a Baltimore Ravens loss to the Cleveland Browns.