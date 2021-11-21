NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots did a whole lot without doing anything Sunday afternoon.

With their win Thursday over the Atlanta Falcons, all the Patriots needed Sunday was for the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills to lose Sunday in order for New England to take over the top spot in the division.

Safe to say everything fell into place for the Pats.

Buffalo was absolutely walloped by the Indianapolis Colts, with Jonathan Taylor running all over the Bills to hand them a 41-15 loss.

With the loss, the Bills now sit at 6-4, while the Patriots are 7-4. Although New England has a game in hand, it takes over the top spot in the AFC East by virtue of winning percentage.

After a slow start to the season for the Patriots, they now are in the middle of what promises to be a thrilling finish to the regular season.

And to think New England and Buffalo have two games against each other over the next four weeks.