The Miami Dolphins have something of a quarterback controversy on their hands. Though it’s pretty much a worst-case scenario situation.

Tua Tagovailoa, the team’s 2020 first-round draft pick (who hasn’t quite lived up to that expectation yet) began Thursday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens on the bench, with former New England Patriots backup Jacoby Brissett getting the start in order for Tagovailoa to recover from the middle finger fracture he suffered in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills. It was Brissett’s fifth start of the season and second straight.

But that plan didn’t exactly work out. Brissett was sacked by Baltimore’s Justin Houston on the first drive of the second half and went down holding his knee. He walked off the field and into the medical tent without assistance, giving way for Tagovailoa to take over.

Brissett finished 11-of-23 with 156 yards before exiting.

Obviously Tagovailoa somewhat is healthy if he’s even available to play, but if Brissett’s injury is serious, the Dolphins could be in trouble under center.