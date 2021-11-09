NESN Logo Sign In

It’s no secret Isaiah Thomas wants to return to the NBA, but do you know the lengths to which he’s going in order to make it happen?

The former Boston Celtics star details his daily routine in a video he released Monday, titled “For the Love of the Game.” Thomas narrates the 15-minute documentary-style video, which follows him from his early morning through early evening workouts, as he seeks to maintain NBA-ready fitness and sharpness, while also honoring his commitments to his family and community.

“For the Love of the Game” also contains some interesting revelations. Most notably is one in which Thomas, 32, confirms he worked out for multiple NBA teams in the offseason and nearly landed a contract with one squad.

“This offseason I worked out for three teams and got very positive feedback from every organization,” Thomas said. “There was one team that I was basically very close to signing (with), then it didn’t happen.”

However, there also is a giant silver lining in Thomas’ comeback story.

“The things this past year I’ve been able to catch up on are like going to my kids’ basketball and football games, being around their journey and being an everyday dad,” Thomas says. “Obviously, I’d rather be playing right now, but it makes me feel that much better knowing I’m not wasting any time in life. I’m able to experience situations with my family that I for the most part missed for 10 straight years being on a roster in the NBA.”

Thomas earned NBA All-Star nods in 2016 and 2017 while he played for the Boston Celtics, but a hip injury has derailed his career over the last four-plus years. He insists his body feels better than it has in years and he’s ready to accept the call from any NBA team looking for in-season help.