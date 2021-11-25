Jayson Tatum Joins Patriots’ Matt Judon With Anti-Mac And Cheese Take

NESN Logo Sign In

It turns out Jayson Tatum and Matthew Judon could celebrate Thanksgiving together.

The Boston Celtics star on Thursday said in a team-provided video that he never has had macaroni and cheese, but he doesn’t eat cheese, so the classic dish doesn’t belong on the table for the holiday dinner.

Some sides just don?t belong on the Thanksgiving Day table ? pic.twitter.com/RLOIqyBF6T — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 25, 2021

Judon, meanwhile, has been in the headlines all week for hilariously denouncing the dish — but on Thursday revealed he’s going to turn the conversation into a Pro Bowl voting campaign.

Macaroni and cheese or not, a Thanksgiving dinner with Tatum and Judon is a dinner that we’d want to be at.