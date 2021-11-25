Jayson Tatum Surpasses Larry Bird In Celtics’ 3-Point History

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum went in to Wednesday’s game against the Nets on Wednesday close to surpassing Larry Bird in the Boston Celtics history books.

And despite Boston’s loss to Brooklyn at TD Garden, he did so in the second quarter.

On an assist from Dennis Schröder with just under eight minutes on the clock, Tatum made the 650th of his five-year career.

It helped him assume No. 5 on the franchise’s list of 3-point leaders. Tatum now trails Marcus Smart at No. 4.

Jayson Tatum just hit the 650th three-pointer of NBA career, passing Larry Bird on the Celtics? all-time list. pic.twitter.com/Y5EQUPOxtB — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) November 25, 2021

It was his only 3-pointer of the game, though, and Tatum was 1-for-9 from beyond the arc.