Jayson Tatum Surpasses Larry Bird In Celtics’ 3-Point History

It was the 650th 3-pointer of his career

by

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum went in to Wednesday’s game against the Nets on Wednesday close to surpassing Larry Bird in the Boston Celtics history books.

And despite Boston’s loss to Brooklyn at TD Garden, he did so in the second quarter.

On an assist from Dennis Schröder with just under eight minutes on the clock, Tatum made the 650th of his five-year career.

It helped him assume No. 5 on the franchise’s list of 3-point leaders. Tatum now trails Marcus Smart at No. 4.

It was his only 3-pointer of the game, though, and Tatum was 1-for-9 from beyond the arc.

More NBA:

Celtics Wrap: Nets Prevail At TD Garden Despite Marcus Smart’s Best Effort
Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle
Previous Article

Bruins Notes: Bruce Cassidy Encouraged By First-Period Rally Vs. Sabres
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, Boston Celtics wing Jayson Tatum
Next Article

Why Nets Superstar Kevin Durant Gets Excited To Beat Celtics In Boston

Picked For You

Related