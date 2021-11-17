Jets Reportedly Make Surprising Call At QB As Woeful Season Plods On

NESN Logo Sign In

Zach Wilson won’t start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday.

Neither will Mike White.

Yep, that’s Joe Flacco’s music!

When Wilson went down last month against the New England Patriots, it was White who took over and did a mostly fine job until melting down in Week 10. Shortly after the Wilson injury, the Jets brought back Flacco, who has familiarity with the system after playing there last year and gave the Jets something of a stopgap at backup quarterback.

But when the Jets face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, it will be Flacco, not White, under center, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

“In a surprise, the Jets are planning to start Joe Flacco vs Miami, source tells ESPN,” Cimini tweeted Wednesday morning. “Zach Wilson still not 100%. Flacco?s experience likely a big factor in the decision, facing blitz-heavy D.”

This is quite the heel turn, as the Jets as recently as Sunday reportedly were leaving the door open for White to play out the rest of the season had he continued at a decent pace. Perhaps that could be the case for Flacco now, especially since he has a higher floor than White.