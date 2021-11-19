Kyle Van Noy’s excellent performance Thursday night might’ve raised some eyebrows in the NFL league offices.
The Patriots linebacker had a team-high eight tackles and two sacks to go along with an interception returned for a touchdown in New England’s 25-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons. It was the best game of the season for the 30-year-old Van Noy, who let a Falcons fan hear it during a postgame interview.
For allegedly random reasons, the NFL elected to drug test Van Noy on Friday. Patriots fans will get a kick out of his reaction to learning of the league’s decision.
Take a look:
Van Noy battled injuries at the beginning of the season, leading to a slow start for the offseason free agency addition. But he’s played much better recently, with Thursday night’s performance a clear high point.
He and the Patriots will look for their sixth win in a row when they host the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 28.