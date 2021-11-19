Kyle Van Noy Can’t Help But Laugh At NFL Drug Testing Him After Big Game

Kyle Van Noy’s excellent performance Thursday night might’ve raised some eyebrows in the NFL league offices.

The Patriots linebacker had a team-high eight tackles and two sacks to go along with an interception returned for a touchdown in New England’s 25-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons. It was the best game of the season for the 30-year-old Van Noy, who let a Falcons fan hear it during a postgame interview.

For allegedly random reasons, the NFL elected to drug test Van Noy on Friday. Patriots fans will get a kick out of his reaction to learning of the league’s decision.

Take a look:

Van Noy battled injuries at the beginning of the season, leading to a slow start for the offseason free agency addition. But he’s played much better recently, with Thursday night’s performance a clear high point.

He and the Patriots will look for their sixth win in a row when they host the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 28.

