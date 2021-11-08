Bill Belichick Defends Mac Jones After Panthers’ ‘Dirty Play’ Accusations

NESN Logo Sign In

Did Mac Jones commit a “dirty play” during Sunday’s game in Carolina?

Panthers edge rusher Haason Reddick believes the Patriots quarterback crossed a line when he grabbed Brian Burns’ ankles after the Panthers edge rusher created a sack-fumble in the first quarter. You can click here to watch the play.

“I definitely thought it was a dirty play,” Reddick told reporters during postgame. “I actually saw and witnessed the play as it was happening, as I was running, him seeing them over there. First of all, he was trying to trip or kick Burns, and then next thing you notice, I saw him tugging on Burns’ ankle. I thought it was completely dirty. Hopefully, it’s something that the league addresses.”

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule wasn’t quite as aggressive with his remarks, but he clearly also took issue with Jones’ actions.

“Just from looking at the replay, I thought that maybe a foul should have been called,” Rhule told reporters.”

So, how does Bill Belichick feel about all of this? Check out this exchange from Belichick’s ” The Greg Hill Show” WEEI appearance Monday morning:

Question: “What you thought of (the play)?”