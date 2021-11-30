MLB Free Agency Roundup: Insane Day Ends With Double-Digit Deals

All told, 16 players reportedly agreed to terms on a contract

by

It was a wild day in Major League Baseball.

As uncertainty looms and a potential lockout reportedly could be on the horizon, free agents were coming to decisions at an unprecedented level Monday.

From Max Scherzer reportedly joining the New York Mets on a mammoth deal, to Corey Seager breaking the Texas Rangers’ team-record, big names were flying off the board. It wasn’t just the star players making decisions, though, as a handful of others also joined them. All told, 16 players reportedly agreed to terms.

Here’s a roundup of all the free agent signings from Monday:

Max Scherzer – New York Mets
Corey Seager – Texas Rangers
Robbie Ray – Seattle Mariners
Alex Cobb – San Francisco Giants
Daniel Hudson – Los Angeles Dodgers
Kirby Yates – Atlanta Braves
Ben Gamel – Pittsburgh Pirates
Jose Peraza – New York Yankees
Darren O’Day – Atlanta Braves
Jerad Eickhoff – Pittsburgh Pirates
Luis Avilan – Washington Nationals
Chad Pinder – Oakland Athletics
Tony Kemp – Oakland Athletics
Yoshi Tsutsugo – Pittsburgh Pirates
Brooks Raley – Tampa Bay Rays
Brett Sullivan – Milwaukee Brewers

And this is just the beginning.

More MLB:

Yankees Reportedly Signed Former Red Sox Shortstop As Free Agent
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson
Previous Article

Twitter Absolutely Roasts Seahawks After Insane Finish Vs. Football Team

Picked For You

Related