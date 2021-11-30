MLB Free Agency Roundup: Insane Day Ends With Double-Digit Deals

It was a wild day in Major League Baseball.
As uncertainty looms and a potential lockout reportedly could be on the horizon, free agents were coming to decisions at an unprecedented level Monday.
From Max Scherzer reportedly joining the New York Mets on a mammoth deal, to Corey Seager breaking the Texas Rangers’ team-record, big names were flying off the board. It wasn’t just the star players making decisions, though, as a handful of others also joined them. All told, 16 players reportedly agreed to terms.
Here’s a roundup of all the free agent signings from Monday:
Max Scherzer – New York Mets
Corey Seager – Texas Rangers
Robbie Ray – Seattle Mariners
Alex Cobb – San Francisco Giants
Daniel Hudson – Los Angeles Dodgers
Kirby Yates – Atlanta Braves
Ben Gamel – Pittsburgh Pirates
Jose Peraza – New York Yankees
Darren O’Day – Atlanta Braves
Jerad Eickhoff – Pittsburgh Pirates
Luis Avilan – Washington Nationals
Chad Pinder – Oakland Athletics
Tony Kemp – Oakland Athletics
Yoshi Tsutsugo – Pittsburgh Pirates
Brooks Raley – Tampa Bay Rays
Brett Sullivan – Milwaukee Brewers
And this is just the beginning.