MLB Free Agency Roundup: Insane Day Ends With Double-Digit Deals

NESN Logo Sign In

It was a wild day in Major League Baseball.

As uncertainty looms and a potential lockout reportedly could be on the horizon, free agents were coming to decisions at an unprecedented level Monday.

From Max Scherzer reportedly joining the New York Mets on a mammoth deal, to Corey Seager breaking the Texas Rangers’ team-record, big names were flying off the board. It wasn’t just the star players making decisions, though, as a handful of others also joined them. All told, 16 players reportedly agreed to terms.

Here’s a roundup of all the free agent signings from Monday:

Max Scherzer – New York Mets

Corey Seager – Texas Rangers

Robbie Ray – Seattle Mariners

Alex Cobb – San Francisco Giants

Daniel Hudson – Los Angeles Dodgers

Kirby Yates – Atlanta Braves

Ben Gamel – Pittsburgh Pirates

Jose Peraza – New York Yankees

Darren O’Day – Atlanta Braves

Jerad Eickhoff – Pittsburgh Pirates

Luis Avilan – Washington Nationals

Chad Pinder – Oakland Athletics

Tony Kemp – Oakland Athletics

Yoshi Tsutsugo – Pittsburgh Pirates

Brooks Raley – Tampa Bay Rays

Brett Sullivan – Milwaukee Brewers

And this is just the beginning.