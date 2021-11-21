NFL Analyst Delivers Bold Cam Newton Prediction For Week 11

NESN Logo Sign In

Cam Newton scored a pair of touchdowns in the first game of his second stint with the Panthers.

David Carr believes the veteran quarterback will double that mark Sunday afternoon.

Unlike last week’s outing against the Arizona Cardinals, Newton will have had a full slate of practice under his belt when he takes the Bank of America Stadium field for Carolina’s Week 11 game. Carr expects to see Newton much more involved in the Panthers’ offense, as well as several trips to the end zone for the 2015 NFL MVP.

“The Panthers wasted zero time getting Cam Newton involved in the offense, as he had two touchdowns (one run, one pass) in nine snaps against the Cardinals three days after re-signing with his old team,” Carr wrote for NFL.com. “It looks like Cam will get the start this week against Washington, and he takes advantage of a defense that just lost star edge rusher Chase Young. Newton scores four touchdowns in the win — all on the ground!”

For what it’s worth, Newton might enter the Washington-Carolina tilt with added motivation. WFT, despite making plenty of sense as a landing spot for the three-time Pro Bowl selection, elected not to pursue Newton either time he was a free agent dating back to the summer of 2020.

Should Newton lead the Panthers to a win over Ron Rivera’s team, Carolina will be above .500 for the first time since Week 5.