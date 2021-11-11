NFL Rumors: Cam Newton To Meet With Panthers About Potential Reunion

Ten weeks after being released by the New England Patriots, Cam Newton could be headed back to Carolina.
Newton will meet Thursday with Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, owner David Tepper and vice president of football operations Steven Drummond about a potential reunion, the Charlotte Observer’s Jonathan M. Alexander reported.
Joe Person of The Athletic reported a deal between Newton and the Panthers is “close to being done.”
The Panthers are in need of quarterback help after losing struggling starter Sam Darnold to a shoulder injury. They’re set to start XFL alum P.J. Walker this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals and recently signed Matt Barkley off the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad.
Newton is an iconic figure in Carolina, spending his first nine seasons with the Panthers and leading them to a 15-1 record and a Super Bowl appearance in 2015. He also earned NFL MVP honors that season.
After being cut by the Panthers last spring, ahead of Rhule’s first season as head coach, Newton signed with the Patriots. He started 15 games for New England in 2020, then lost his starting job and roster spot to rookie Mac Jones this summer. The 32-year-old has yet to land with a new team since being released during final cuts.
“Do I have a lot of football left? Absolutely,” Newton said in a September conversation with his father posted on his YouTube channel. “I’m going to remove all doubt. I said it once, and I’ll say it again. There’s not 32 guys that’s better than me. Let’s be honest. And out of those 32, if given the opportunity that I can show what I can do, it’s going to be what it’s going to be.”
Since he now is vaccinated, Newton can join a new team without being subjected to the NFL’s five-day entry process.
The Panthers lost to the Patriots 24-6 on Sunday to fall to 4-5 on the season.