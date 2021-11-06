NESN Logo Sign In

As election results across the country came in Tuesday, at least some in the New York area must have wondered how the mayoral race would impact the Brooklyn Nets.

New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams said he’s revisit the COVID-19 vaccine mandate during his series of media appearances Wednesday morning after his victory — the same mandates that have kept Kyrie Irving off the court to this point.

In an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Friday night, Adams basically said the Nets and Irving need to figure it out on their own.

“New York City is not going to change their rule, and again, it’s up to the NBA and Kyrie to come to an understanding on how to keep him on the Nets,” Adams said, via Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News.

“This is something that the NBA — if they want to perform in the city ?–this is the agreement they made. So I believe it?s up to the NBA and Kyrie to come to an understanding about how they want to get through this. And I believe they can come to a resolution.”

The new mayor is a Nets fan, but it looks like he isn’t showing his personal bias here.

Given current mandates in NYC and Irving’s unvaccinated status, he is prohibited from playing home games for the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center. However, ownership will not let him participate at all unless he can be there full-time for the Nets by getting the vaccine.