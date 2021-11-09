Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Clears Waivers, Now Free To Sign Anywhere

NESN Logo Sign In

Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent.

The star receiver cleared waivers Tuesday and now is free to sign with any team, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garaflo of NFL Media. Beckham was placed on waivers Monday by the Cleveland Browns, who last week decided to release the 29-year-old amid his mounting frustration with the franchise.

Reports on Beckham’s preferred destination vary. Sunday night, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that Beckham wants to join the Seattle Seahawks. However, Jordan Schultz on Tuesday afternoon reported that Beckham prefers the Green Bay Packers.

There have been no credible reports tying Beckham to the New England Patriots, a team many believe would be a perfect fit for the polarizing superstar.

Beckham, roughly a year removed from tearing an ACL, had 17 catches for 232 yards and zero touchdowns in six games with the Browns. He has not eclipsed the 1,100-yard mark since 2016, when he was with the New York Giants.