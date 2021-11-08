Why Dan Orlovsky Believes Odell Beckham Jr. Should Choose Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Dan Orlovsky is buying in on the Patriots and believes Odell Beckham Jr. should do what he can to land in New England.

The Cleveland Browns placed Beckham on waivers Monday, and all signs point toward the star receiver going unclaimed and becoming a free agent. If that happens, Orlovsky feels strongly that the Patriots are the ideal destination for the 29-year-old.

Orlovsky delivered his take while generally praising the Patriots during Monday’s “Get Up!” episode.

“That defense is playing really well,” Orlovsky said. “Jamie Collins’s interception (Sunday) was out of this world. (Matthew) Judon’s been great, their coverage unit. I just think that their offense is going to be consistently so good. Mac Jones interception yesterday is on the receiver, it’s not on Mac. The ability to run the ball and the ability to be timely.

“I think Odell should go there. If I was Odell, I would go to the Patriots. And then I think we’re really talking about the chance to win the AFC.”

Beckham reportedly prefers to join the Seattle Seahawks, and the Patriots are not among the other teams on his wish list. So, New England fans probably shouldn’t get their hopes up.

That said, Mac Jones sounded interested in adding Beckham during a radio appearance Monday, and Trent Brown already has taken a shot at recruiting the superstar wideout.