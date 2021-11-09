Why Bruce Cassidy Believes Charlie McAvoy Is Top Defenseman In NHL

NESN Logo Sign In

Charlie McAvoy has made a name for himself since emerging in the NHL as a member of the Boston Bruins in 2017, and now he’s in the conversation as one of the league’s best defensemen.

The Bruins blueliner signed an eight-year extension before the 2021-22 season began to remain in Boston and has put himself in the Norris Trophy discussion. Rightfully so, considering McAvoy is a top defensive defenseman, can move the puck and make plays to keep opponents on their toes.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy has a slew of reasons as to why he’d put McAvoy as a top defenseman in the league.

“We’re giving him No. 1 power-play time, so he gets some of those points are coming on those easy assists you get from moving the puck around, making good decisions,” Cassidy told TSN’s Ottawa 1200 on Tuesday. “The 5-on-5 has always been there. He’s a hard player, he’ll be physical when need be. He has a fuse and when he gets upset he’ll drive through, that part of the game has always been solid. Puck moving has always been there since Day 1. I think when you describe that type of player ? that can play on the penalty kill, play on the power play, add points, play in the last minute, be physical ? to me that’s the definition of an all-around guy I think he suits that, he’s still a young guy, he’s only going to get better.”

McAvoy only is 24 years old, so the Bruins will have him through his prime. And if he continues to better his game, that certainly is good news for the B’s, while spelling bad news for opponents.

The Bruins are back in action Tuesday night when McAvoy and the rest of his team welcome the Ottawa Senators to TD Garden. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.