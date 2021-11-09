NESN Logo Sign In

Is a Lambeau Leap in Odell Beckham Jr.’s future?

The star receiver has identified the Green Bay Packers as his top landing spot in the event he clears waivers and becomes a free agent, according to reporter Jordan Schultz. NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to submit waiver claims on Beckham, who would become free to sign anywhere and for any price if he goes unclaimed.

“Odell Beckham, Jr. has prioritized the Packers as his No. 1 destination should he clear waivers, per sources,” Schultz tweeted.

Schultz’s report arrived less than two days after Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that the Seattle Seahawks are Beckham’s preferred destination. Schultz doesn’t have the same track record of Florio, or of the likes of Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport, for that matter.

So, his report on Beckham should be taken with a grain of salt.

As for the New England Patriots, opinions are mixed on whether Bill Belichick should pursue the 29-year-old Beckham.