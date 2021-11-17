Patriots Fans Will Get Kick Out Of Mic’d-Up David Andrews During Week 10 Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Judging from his media availabilities over the past six-plus years, New England Patriots fans might believe David Andrews to be soft-spoken.

But a recent clip of the mic’d-up center told a much different story.

Andrews, as seen in a video shared by NFL Films on Tuesday, was animated as ever during New England’s win over the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots captain can be seen and heard grunting in the trenches and giving personal shoutouts to Devin McCourty and Kendrick Bourne.

The undisputed highlight of the clip, though, is Andrews screaming at Rhamondre Stevenson after the rookie running back scored one of his two Week 10 touchdowns.

Just another day in the life of David Andrews ? @Patriots | @InsideTheNFL pic.twitter.com/nvqL0DzXZ0 — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) November 16, 2021

One has to imagine Andrews will bring the juice again Thursday night. New England’s primetime game in Atlanta against the Falcons will be a homecoming for the Georgia native who played collegiate ball for the Bulldogs.