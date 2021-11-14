Kyle Dugger Interception Leads To Rhamondre Stevenson TD For Patriots

It was the third interception of the season for Dugger

The Browns’ first drive against the New England Patriots on Sunday was a total success, with Baker Mayfield finding Austin Hooper for a touchdown on fourth down.

Cleveland’s second drive was a different story.

On third-and-7 from his own 32-yard line, Mayfield fired a pass for Donovan Peoples-Jones that was picked off by Kyle Dugger, who returned it 37 yards to the Cleveland 5-yard line. Rhamondre Stevenson capitalized on the very next play with a touchdown run.

Check out both plays in the videos below:

It was the third interception of the season for Dugger and second rushing touchdown on the campaign for Stevenson.

