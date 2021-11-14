Kyle Dugger Interception Leads To Rhamondre Stevenson TD For Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

The Browns’ first drive against the New England Patriots on Sunday was a total success, with Baker Mayfield finding Austin Hooper for a touchdown on fourth down.

Cleveland’s second drive was a different story.

On third-and-7 from his own 32-yard line, Mayfield fired a pass for Donovan Peoples-Jones that was picked off by Kyle Dugger, who returned it 37 yards to the Cleveland 5-yard line. Rhamondre Stevenson capitalized on the very next play with a touchdown run.

It was the third interception of the season for Dugger and second rushing touchdown on the campaign for Stevenson.