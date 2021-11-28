Patriots Injuries: Running Backs, Tight Ends Expected To Play Vs. Titans

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots should have a full complement of offensive weapons for Sunday’s matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

Running backs Damien Harris (neck) and Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) and tight end Hunter Henry (neck) all are expected to play, according to reports Sunday morning from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Tight end Jonnu Smith (shoulder) also is expected to play, per Schefter.

Harris, Stevenson, Henry and Smith are among 11 Patriots players listed as questionable for Sunday’s contest at Gillette Stadium. That list also includes offensive tackle Trent Brown (calf) and defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee), who both sat out practice Thursday, and special teamer Cody Davis (illness), who was added to the injury report Saturday.

The shorthanded Titans will be without running backs Derrick Henry and Jeremy McNichols and wide receivers A.J. Brown, Julio Jones and Marcus Johnson, among others. Tennessee ruled out six players for their trip to Foxboro, Mass., and currently have 17 players on injured reserve.

The 7-4 Patriots can take over first place in the AFC with a win over the 8-3 Titans and a Baltimore Ravens loss. A victory also would allow New England to leapfrog the Buffalo Bills and retake the top spot in the AFC East.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Inactives will be announced at 11:30 a.m. ET.