Patriots Injury Report: Why J.C. Jackson Wasn’t At Wednesday’s Practice

FOXBORO, Mass. — We now have a clearer — though not total — understanding of why J.C. Jackson wasn’t at Wednesday’s Patriots practice.

Jackson, who was absent during the media portion of practice, later was listed as a non-participant due to an illness. New England’s top corner was the only player on the 53-man roster who was not at practice.

The following 11 players were limited:

DT Christian Barmore (foot)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs)

DL Carl Davis (hand)

S Cody Davis (hand)

S Kyle Dugger (neck)

K Nick Folk (left knee)

LB Dont’a Hightower (ankle)

G Shaq Mason (abdomen)

TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder)

LB Josh Uche (shoulder)

LB Kyle Van Noy (groin)

Patriots Wednesday injury report: https://t.co/AgWJJ95sSC — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 3, 2021

Barmore’s foot injury is noteworthy, as the rookie defensive tackle, who has emerged as a potential star, was limited last week with a shoulder injury.

As for the Panthers, quarterback Sam Darnold and star running back Christian McCaffrey both were at Wednesday’s practice, but they were described by head coach Matt Ruhle as “extremely limited” and “very limited,” respectively.