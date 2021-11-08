Patriots’ J.C. Jackson, Jamie Collins Earn Game Balls For Win Vs. Panthers

NESN Logo Sign In

Although a team effort lifted the New England Patriots over the Carolina Panthers, a pair of standouts deserve extra praise.

Pats head coach Bill Belichick awarded cornerback J.C. Jackson and linebacker Jamie Collins game balls Sunday in the aftermath of New England’s dominant 24-6 win over Carolina. Cameras were filming when Belichick handed out the plaudits during the postgame locker room celebration.

Watch the scene below.

"How do we feel about coming down here to the 'linas and getting it done?"



Awww yeah. pic.twitter.com/yUsrJG3kKE — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 8, 2021

Jackson had two interceptions, one of which he returned 88 yards for a touchdown.

Collins had a spectacular interception, which only was part of a larger overall impact he had in the winning effort.

But as Belichick said in the video, the win was the result of “our best week of preparation of the year for a team that we don’t know that well … .”