Patriots’ Mac Jones Unfazed By New England Weather: ‘It’s Just A Mindset’

Sometimes it feels like Mac Jones was created in a test tube to play for Bill Belichick, because the rookie quarterback isn’t phased by much and is up for every challenge.

That includes braving the New England winters.

The Patriots signal-caller was preparing for frigid conditions Sunday, with the temperature in Foxboro at time of kick-off being a brisk 37 degrees Fahrenheit. Jones warming up with no gloves on.

“We practice in similar conditions and it will continue to get colder,” Jones said via a team-provided transcript. “I love that we get to practice outside and then that will happen a lot more and it will be a lot colder.”

It certainly got colder during the Week 12 win over the Tennessee Titans, with snow coming down at points during the game.

Yet, Jones had one of his best passing games of the year, completing 23 of 32 passes for a season-high 310 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions and a 123.2 passer rating that was the second-highest of his career.

So while the cold isn’t something Jones is used to, having played for Alabama after growing up in Jacksonville, Fla., but it’s not that bad, he says.