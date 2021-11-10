Patriots Midterm Review: Three Studs, Three Duds From First Nine Games

NESN Logo Sign In

With NFL regular seasons now lasting 17 games, there no longer is a true “halfway point.” Technically, it would be during halftime of the eighth game.

Nevertheless, with nine games in the books, it now is time to dish out midseason New England Patriots superlatives, starting with three studs and three duds.

This list has taken on a far more optimistic tone over the past month. The Patriots have won three in a row, and now are 5-4 and within a half-game of first place in the AFC East. A lot of good has happened for New England since its ugly Week 6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, but there are players who have underperformed and need to pick it up in the second half.

So, let’s get into it:

STUDS

Matthew Judon, LB

With the offense taking a while to find its groove, the Patriots needed great play from their defense in order to stay in/win some games. They mostly received that in the first half, thanks in large part to Judon.

Signed during the offseason, Judon has been New England’s top playmaker on defense all season. He ranks fourth in the NFL in total quarterback pressures (44), third in sacks (10) and third in hurries (29). We could go on and on about his stats. But Judon also has emerged as a vocal leader both on and off the field, adding up to a home-run signing for New England.

Damien Harris, RB

After a so-so start, mostly because of the offensive line, Harris has established himself as one of the best young running backs in football. In fact, Harris currently is the third-ranked running back at Pro Football Focus.