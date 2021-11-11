Patriots Practice Report: Chase Winovich Returns, Four Players Absent

FOXBORO, Mass. — Here are some notes and insights from Thursday’s New England Patriots practice outside Gillette Stadium:
— Chase Winovich was present during the media portion of Thursday’s practice. The Patriots edge rusher had been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury during the Week 6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. New England now has 21 days to activate Winovich off injured reserve.
— Four of the five players who missed Wednesday’s practice also were absent Thursday: linebacker Jamie Collins; receiver/punt returner Gunner Olszewski; and running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson. Collins is dealing with an ankle injury while the other three are in concussion protocol. Interestingly, the Patriots have not added a running back this week, despite having room on the practice squad.
— Linebacker Matthew Judon was back on the field after missing a couple of days due to the birth of his new daughter, Azayda Joy Judon, who was born Tuesday.
— Trent Brown once again was present after making his return Wednesday. The monstrous offensive tackle hasn’t played in a game since suffering a calf injury during the first series of the season opener.
— Kicker Nick Folk nearly drilled ESPN reporter Mike Reiss while practicing field goals.