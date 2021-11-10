Patriots Practice Notes: Trent Brown Returns; Running Backs Sidelined

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Some assorted notes and observations from Wednesday’s New England Patriots practice outside Gillette Stadium:

— Offensive tackle Trent Brown made his long-awaited return to the field, practicing for the first time since he was placed on injured reserve Oct. 9. The Patriots have 21 days to add Brown to their 53-man roster before he would revert to season-ending IR.

It’s unclear how Brown would fit back into New England’s O-line equation. He opened the season as the starting right tackle, but Mike Onwenu has played well in that spot since being shifted over from left guard. Would the Patriots consider keeping Onwenu there and playing Brown at left tackle over Isaiah Wynn, who’s been inconsistent this season?

Brown was a standout left tackle during his first stint with the Patriots, starting every game there for the 2018 championship team. He’s played just seven snaps so far this season.

— Running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver/return man Gunner Olszewski remained in concussion protocol after being knocked out of Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers with head injuries. All three ran through conditioning drills on a separate field.

With Harris and Stevenson sidelined, the Patriots are dangerously thin at running back. Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor currently are their only healthy options at that position, with no reserve backs on the practice squad.

“That’s a big question mark,” running backs coach Ivan Fears said Tuesday. “Definitely a big question mark.”