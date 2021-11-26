Raiders-Cowboys Fight Leads To Injured Referee, Multiple Players Ejected

The Thanksgiving Day game between the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders turned ugly early in the third quarter as two players were ejected after a fight that resulted in an injury to a referee.
Kelvin Joseph of the Cowboys and Roderic Teamer of the Raiders got into a scrum out of bounds, and players on both sides — and officials — rushed to get involved.
Side judge Tom Hill came out of the pack with a bleeding cut on his chin, and he came back with a bandage. Joseph and Teamer were tossed.
At the time of the incident, the Raiders led the shorthanded Cowboys 17-13.