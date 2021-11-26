NESN Logo Sign In

Triston Casas eventually will make his long-awaited Major League Baseball debut, but he doesn’t want to rush his way to the big leagues.

The Boston Red Sox prospect impressed in the minors, with Team USA and the Arizona Fall League, which concluded last week.

The 2018 first-round draft pick is a first baseman who has a strong bat. Like any young prospect, he still needs to develop parts of his game, and Casas wants to make sure he doesn’t skip any steps and is fine with the slow and steady approach he’s taking.

“Slowly but surely, I’m getting there, to the point I want to get to, to feel like I’m ready to be a major league contributing baseball player,” Casas told The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. “I personally didn’t feel like I was ready to play at that level. I know one day I will be.

“For as good as a season as I put together, I feel like I really don’t know myself that well to be able to make those adjustments at the big league level on a consistent basis while also contributing at such a high level for a winning organization.”

In 86 games between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester, Casas batted .279 with 14 home runs and 59 RBIs. He had a homer and 11 RBIs in 21 games in the AFL.

Casas figures to play a prominent role in the Red Sox’s future, but it’s clear he wants to make sure he’s as ready as possible before reaching MLB.